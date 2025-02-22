MUMBAI: The amicus curiae (friend of the court) appointed by the Bombay high court for giving recommendations for improving the conditions of sugarcane workers, Mihir Desai, has suggested bringing in a law similar to the one that is in place for Mathadi workers (workers who carry weight on their head or back). The senior advocate has also recommended a structural overhauling of the board constituted for their welfare needs. Bring in law for sugarcane workers: HC-appointed amicus curiae

Desai, who submitted his suggestions to a bench of chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice Bharati Dangre, was appointed by the court suo motu based on news reports about the exploitation of sugarcane workers.

Besides suggesting going for a structural overhauling of the Gopinath Munde Welfare Board so that it is in touch with ground reality and bringing in a law similar to the one for Mathadi workers, Desai has urged the state government to ensure the sugarcane workers’ work falls within the purview of the Bonded Labour Act, and accordingly apply the Central Sector Scheme for Rehabilitation of Bonded Labours to them.

The list also includes enforcement of the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, and the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979 and registration of the sugarcane labour contractors under the enactments.

Women workers find a special mention in the list, with adequate toilet, washing area facilities, and free or subsidised sanitary napkins advocated.

The list also asks for an appropriate redressal mechanism for them as per the POSH Act, 2013, and the DV Act. “These centres ought to be established in every district/taluka and women workers need to be made aware of such centres,” it says.

Between 10-12 lakh migrants from the drought-prone regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada travel to the sugar belt in Western Maharashtra from November to February for cutting, pruning and transporting sugarcane. They are paid a paltry ₹366 per tonne, per couple, thus getting trapped in vicious cycles of debt and bonded labour.