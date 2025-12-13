Brookfield to set up Asia’s largest GCC in Powai, says Fadnavis

MUMBAI: Brookfield Corporation, a global alternative asset management and investment firm, will soon be setting up Asia’s largest global capability centre (GCC) in Mumbai. GCCs are offshore units that support a company’s global operations by handling functions such as IT, finance, or R&D, thus leveraging global talent and cutting costs. Mumbai, Dec 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis felicitates Brookfield Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Head of Asia Pacific and Middle East-Real Estate, Ankur Gupta as Brookfield invests USD 1 billion to build Asia's largest Global Capacity Centre in Powai, in Mumbai on Friday. (@Dev_Fadnavis X/ANI Photo) (Devendra Fadnavis X)

The announcement was made by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday. Brookfield also confirmed that they have finalised a six-acre plot in Powai for the project.

“Brookfield GCC will create a total 45,000 job opportunities, including 15,000 direct and 30,000 indirect employment opportunities. It will be more than a billion-dollar investment. Our attempt is to make Maharashtra the GCC capital. Soon, the state government will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with them,” said Fadnavis, after meeting Ankur Gupta, managing partner, Brookfield Asset Management, at the Jio Convention Centre at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Friday.

Brookfield has signed a 20-year lease with a multinational bank to set up the Powai facility. “It is expected to be completed by 2029, which will attract investments of over 1 billion dollars. It is being developed through an agreement between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and a venture led by Brookfield,” according to a statement released by Brookfield.

“We are pleased to undertake this iconic development, setting a new benchmark for the office sector in Asia. The scale of this project validates Maharashtra’s leadership position as a GCC hub for large multinational corporates. This announcement reinforces our commitment to Mumbai as India’s financial capital where we now own over $4 billion of real estate projects, and aligns with our philosophy to create high-quality, sustainable workplaces with best-in-class specifications,” said Ankur Gupta, deputy chief investment officer and head of Asia Pacific and Middle East, real estate, Brookfield.

In 2024, Brookfield had commissioned a similar build-to-suit tower in Pune, for the GCC of a large financial services for corporates. Earlier this year, the multinational had signed an MoU with MMRDA to bring in 12 billion dollars of investments into the

MMR. In June 2025, it acquired a 2.1-acre parcel in BKC to create a mixed-use property.

Brookfield is one of the largest office owners and operators in India, with approximately 55 million square feet across seven cities in India.

In another development, FedEx Corporation, a US multinational conglomerate holding company specialized in transportation, e-commerce and business services, also agreed to set up a GCC and different operations in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. “FeDex is a big name in the logistics sector. Today, I met Vishal Talwar, executive vice-president, FedEx Corporation, Sri Lakshmi Tadepalli, vice-president, FedEx Corporation, and Kami Viswanathan, president, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa (MEISA) region, FedEx. We discussed setting up GCC and different operations in the vicinity of airports in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, which concluded on a positive note,” said Fadnavis on Friday.