BSNL launches BiTV for mobile users in partnership with OTTplay

Mumbai: In a significant move that could reshape India's digital entertainment landscape, the state-owned telecommunications giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) unveiled a new Internet TV service today, offering its mobile subscribers across India free access to more than 450 live television channels. L-R: Harinder Kumar, Ishwak Singh, Robert J Ravi and Avinash Mudaliar

The service, dubbed BSNL Intertainment (BiTV), marks an ambitious expansion following a successful pilot in Pondicherry. Through a partnership with the streaming aggregator OTTplay, BSNL is stepping beyond traditional telecommunications to provide subscribers with access to multiple streaming platforms and a vast library of content.

"BiTV gives every customer the power to access entertainment on the go, 'anytime, anywhere', free of cost, irrespective of the plan they are on," said Robert J Ravi ITS, BSNL's Chairman and Managing Director, speaking at the launch event in Mumbai. "BiTV is a testament to BSNL's commitment to digital inclusion and BSNL will be one of the first telecom service providers to revolutionise through this groundbreaking service."

Maharashtra circle Chief General Manager Harinder Kumar was present at the launch event.

The offering includes access to niche streaming services like Bhaktiflix, Shortfundly, and STAGE, alongside traditional television channels. Users can stream content through the OTTplay application after a simple registration process on BSNL's portal.

Avinash Mudaliar, Co-founder and CEO of OTTplay, emphasised the partnership's potential to transform entertainment access. "Through this partnership, BSNL users will gain exclusive access to an extensive library of premium content, offering a truly elevated viewing experience," he said. "Together with BSNL, we aim to set a new standard for entertainment services in the region."

The launch event was attended by actor Ishwak Singh, known for his roles in critically acclaimed series like "Paatal Lok" and "Rocket Boys." Singh, who will soon appear in Netflix's revenge action thriller "Gandhari" alongside Taapsee Pannu, represented the kind of premium content that will be available on the platform.

The initiative appears strategically positioned to address India's digital divide, leveraging BSNL's extensive telecommunications network to deliver entertainment content to previously underserved regions. The service operates on BSNL's mobile internet infrastructure, promising high-quality streaming without additional costs to subscribers.

This move comes as streaming services continue to vie for dominance in India's rapidly growing digital entertainment market, where affordability and accessibility remain key challenges for many consumers.

For a state-owned enterprise, the launch represents an unusual foray into the streaming wars, potentially setting a precedent for how traditional telecommunications companies can evolve in an increasingly digital entertainment landscape.