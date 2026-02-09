Edit Profile
    Building owner booked after slab collapse injures two

    The mishap occurred on Saturday. The injured were identified as Nirav Shantilal Nisar, 27, a Grant Road resident, and his friend Harsh Kailash Porwal, 28, who is from Madhya Pradesh and was visiting his sister in Mumbai.

    Published on: Feb 09, 2026 5:48 AM IST
    By Megha Sood
    Mumbai: The Khar police have registered a case against the owner of Kadamba Kudpi House on Linking Road for allegedly failing to repair the structure, after a concrete slab from the second floor crashed down and injured two men standing below.

    According to Nisar’s police complaint, around 9:40pm, Porwal and he went shopping and were standing in front of a shoe store when the slab collapsed on them. “As a result, I sustained injuries to my right shoulder and left arm, and Porwal suffered severe injuries to his head, back, face, chest, arms, legs and thighs, causing profuse bleeding,” said Nisar.

    Passers-by rushed the injured to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra in an auto-rickshaw. Porwal was later transferred to Breach Candy Hospital, after doctors confirmed fractures to several parts of his body.

    Nisar told the police that the building seemed damaged and other slabs were on the verge of collapse.

    Based on Nisar’s complaint, the Khar police registered a case under Sections 125(b) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for acts endangering life and causing grievous hurt.

    “We are at present verifying the permissions and documents of the building to find out whether it was considered dangerous according to BMC,” a police officer said.

    recommendedIcon
