Bullock cart tows Ferrari out of sand

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Dec 31, 2024 11:29 PM IST

Navi Mumbai: A tourist's Ferrari got stuck on Revdanda beach after a joyride. Police registered a case for reckless driving and urged visitors to avoid vehicles.

Navi Mumbai: Abhishek Jugal Kishore Tapadiya, a tourist from Mumbai, drove his Ferrari on the Revdanda beach after 8pm on December 28. The joyride quickly turned into a woe-ride as the multi-crore vehicle got stuck in the beach sand. A bullock cart powered by two oxen towed the multi-crore vehicle out using a rope.

A video of the incident went viral on social media with many X users declaring 'India is not for beginners'.
A video of the incident went viral on social media with many X users declaring ‘India is not for beginners’.

A video of the incident went viral on social media with many X users declaring ‘India is not for beginners.’

The video caught the police attention, and a case was registered for reckless driving and endangering public lives, to ensure such actions are not repeated. Police said the car was taken to the beach without permission and was driven recklessly. They appealed visitors to the beach not to bring vehicles with them.

