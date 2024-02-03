 Bus driver arrested for molesting minors on school picnic | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Bus driver arrested for molesting minors on school picnic

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 03, 2024 07:54 AM IST

Bus driver arrested for molesting five girls aged 10 and 11 during a school picnic in Mumbai. Girls reported incident to parents and police.

MUMBAI: The police on Friday arrested a bus driver for allegedly molesting five girls aged 10 and 11 years from a private school in Mulund East. The police said the incident occurred in Neral on Thursday when schoolchildren had gone for a picnic.

The accused, a 28-year-old man working as a driver on a private bus, was arrested on Friday.

According to the police, the school had organised a picnic on Thursday and had hired a 28-year-old driver for a private bus. Around 40 to 50 school students went for a picnic in Saguna Baug in Neral. As per the FIR, the victims were sitting in the bus when the accused allegedly touched them inappropriately. After the girls returned home, they narrated the incident to their parents, who immediately informed the school principal and approached the police.

“We recorded the statement of the girls and their parents, and based on that, an FIR was registered against the driver. The case and driver were handed over to the concerned police station in Neral for further probe,” said senior inspector Madan Patil of the Navghar police station.

