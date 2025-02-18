Menu Explore
Bus hits bike in Virar, kills pillion rider

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 18, 2025 06:48 AM IST

MUMBAI: A 36-year-old woman, who was riding pillion, died and her husband was seriously injured after a private bus crashed their bike in Virar East on Monday.

MUMBAI: A 36-year-old woman, who was riding pillion, died and her husband was seriously injured after a private bus crashed their bike in Virar East on Monday.

Bus hits bike in Virar, kills pillion rider
Bus hits bike in Virar, kills pillion rider

The deceased, Rajshree Tambe, lived with her husband Sachin Tambe, 40, in Chetan Apartment in Manvel Pada, Virar East. The couple have two daughters.

According to the police, around 4pm on Monday, the couple had set off on their two-wheeler to go to their daughters’ school. Sachin was riding the bike while his wife Rajshree was riding pillion. A police officer said a speeding private bus hit them from the front near DMart in Manvel Pada. Rajshree died on the spot. Sachin, who was seriously injured, was rushed to a nearby hospital by passersby.

The driver of the private bus was arrested and booked under section 106 (1) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, at Virar Police Station. “We have at present sent the driver for medical examination,” said the police officer.

