Bus passenger dies in mishap on Mum-Pune Expressway

NAVI MUMBAI: A 44-year-old bus passenger who stepped out of a stationary bus at the Pune-Mumbai Expressway was crushed to death between the bus and a pick-up tempo that rammed it on Tuesday morning.

According to the FIR, when a pedestrian was allegedly crossing the high-speed corridor near the Bhatan Tunnel – a location where pedestrian crossing is strictly prohibited – a private bus heading from Patan to Badlapur was forced to stop. The abrupt braking reportedly burst its rear tyres, so the driver had to halt it on the roadside.

The bus cleaner was changing the damaged tyres. The passenger, Anil Nashram Pawar stepped out to inspect the situation when a pick-up tempo rammed into the rear of the stationary bus. “Pawar was crushed between the tempo and the bus. He suffered fatal injuries to his waist and limbs,” said a police officer. He added that the pedestrian’s negligent and unauthorized crossing triggered the chain of events leading to Pawar’s death.