Cabinet nod for freight corridor between Vadhvan, Samruddhi e-way

Mumbai: In accordance with its plan to connect the proposed Vadhavan port in Palghar district with other parts of the state by air, road and water, the state cabinet on Tuesday cleared a 104-km freight corridor between the port and the Samruddhi Expressway. The corridor is expected to open up market opportunities for various industries in Palghar, Nashik and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on June 5 inaugurated the final stretch of the 701-km-long Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway (Hindustan Times)

The high-speed expressway between Tawa in Palghar and Bharvir in Chandwad, Nashik, to be built at a cost of ₹2,529 crore, is expected to be completed in three years. It will reduce the distance between the two points from 183.48 km to 104.9 km while the travel time will come down from five hours to around 1.5 hours.

The state cabinet on Tuesday also gave its nod for a ₹1,500-crore loan from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation for the project.

The corridor – passing through Vikramgad, Jawhar, Dahanu and Mokhada in Palghar and Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri in Nashik district – will be able to cater to high volumes of traffic from Marathwada, Vidarbha and north Maharashtra, especially after the Vadhvan port becomes operational, said a statement issued by the chief minister’s office.

“The improved connectivity will prove beneficial to small, medium and heavy industries, agricultural-educational institutions and IT companies as well as agro industrial centers. It will provide better employment opportunities and a strong market for locals,” the statement said.

Land acquisition will begin after administrative approvals and preparation of a financial plan by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which will construct the expressway, said an MSRDC official.

Vadhavan, a major deep water greenfield port equipped to handle large containers and crude vessels, is being constructed by Vadhavan Port Project Limited – a joint venture between Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) – at a cost of ₹76,220 crore.