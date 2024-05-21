 Cafe Mysore robbery case: Mastermind dupes other accused saying it was a ‘real raid’ | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Cafe Mysore robbery case: Mastermind dupes other accused saying it was a ‘real raid’

ByVinay Dalvi
May 21, 2024 07:24 AM IST

Inspired by the film, Special 26 that is built around a criminal who stages a fake raid on a politician’s house but ropes in real law enforcement personnel, Jaiswal had allegedly told the others who were in his “real raid” party that they would get at least 10% of the ₹ 17 crore as reward from government

Mumbai: Premchand Jaiswal, the main accused in the Cafe Mysore owner robbery case, roped in the other accused, including two policemen, claiming that it was “real action”, police said. Inspired by the film, Special 26 that is built around a criminal who stages a fake raid on a politician’s house but ropes in real law enforcement personnel, Jaiswal had allegedly told the others who were in his “real raid” party that they would get at least 10% of the 17 crore stashed in the hotelier’s house as reward from government. Jaiswal has several pending cases of cheating by posing as an income tax officer. He is still at large.

Babasaheb Bhagwat, a serving constable in Mumbai police, who, police say, was duped into joining a fake raid on a hotelier
Sion police have added sections of dacoity, wrongful confinement and conspiracy against the accused persons. They say Jaiswal took the other accused to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices to gain their trust.

On May 13, six people barged into the Sion house of Naresh Nagesh Nayak, 44, the owner of Cafe Mysore based in Matunga, claiming that they were Mumbai crime branch officers, and sought to search the house. They told Nayak they had information that black money was stocked in the house which was to be used for Lok Sabha polls. They started searching the house and fled with the 25 lakh cash Nayak had kept for hotel transactions.

The hotelier later approached the Sion police after which a team under DCP Prashant Kadam of Zone IV traced the accused. CCTV footage of the police jeep used in the crime led the team to Babasaheb Bhagwat, 50, a police constable serving with the Mumbai police motor vehicle (MV) department. He was picked up from Kurla West. Through Bhagwat, Dinkar Salvi, 60, a retired police constable was apprehended from Nehru Nagar in Kurla East, said a police officer.

Later, Sagar Redekar, 42, resident of Lower Parel, Vasant Nayak, 52, resident of Lower Parel, Shyam Gaikwad, 50, resident of Byculla, Niraj Khandagale, 34, resident of Govandi, Ajit Apraj, 50, from Goregaon and Hiren Waghela, 40, a resident of Central Mumbai, were arrested. “During interrogation, we found that the main accused is Premchand Jaiswal who has similar cases registered against him in LT Marg and Santacruz police stations. He had posed as income tax officer and robbed people and had been arrested several times,” said the police officer.

After he got a tip-off from Vasant Nayak who had once worked in Cafe Mysore that a lot of cash was kept at the house of the complainant, Jaiswal put together the team. He met Salvi and Bhagwat and initially told them they will seize the cash legally by informing CBI and ED.

“He took them to the offices of the central agencies, parked the car outside and left the vehicle telling the others that he would meet the CBI and ED officials to tell them about the cash. He went and came back after some time. On the day of the fake raid also he told Bhagwat to bring the police jeep that he drove and not to worry about the raid as the central agencies would also join them and become witnesses,” said a police officer.

The other accused, despite later learning that no other agencies were involved in the raid, went ahead and searched the hotelier’s house. It eventually turned out to be fake. Jaiswal fled with all 25 lakh, the officer added.

The police said apart from Jaiswal, Khandagale also has cases registered against him in the past.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
