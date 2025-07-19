NAVI MUMBAI: The police on Thursday booked an unidentified person for making hoax bomb threat calls concerning the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and a Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight. Caller claims bomb planted at csmia, on flight; hoax, say cops

According to the police, the accused made the first set of calls to the office of Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharambe on Wednesday, claiming a bomb was planted in a Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight. The accused also made multiple calls to the office of joint commissioner Sanjay Yenpure, warning of a blast at CSMIA at 6.30 am on Thursday, said a police officer.

“Airport authorities and all concerned security agencies were alerted, and precautionary measures were put in place,” said the officer. After no explosives were found, the police declared the calls a hoax and said that the caller intended to create panic and disrupt public order.

A non-cognizable offence case has been registered against the unidentified caller under section 353(1)(b) (statements conducive to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the police said.