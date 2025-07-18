Cama to launch state’s first gyno-cosmetic unit; intimate surgeries to start from 200

MUMBAI: In a first for Maharashtra, Mumbai’s government-run Cama and Albless Hospital is set to launch a dedicated gyno-cosmetic unit which will offer intimate cosmetic procedures at subsidized rates. The hospital decided on the current move following a steady stream of queries from patients since the last five years. In Mumbai, private hospitals have been carrying out cosmetic procedures for over a decade. The aim is to provide services to women from all socio-economic backgrounds at affordable prices. (HT Photo)

The hospital has submitted a proposal to the state’s health department, highlighting its aim to make the services, typically confined to expensive private hospitals, accessible to women from all socio-economic backgrounds. Once green-lit, the department will start functioning from 2026.

The facility will provide a wide range of surgical and non-surgical procedures, including vaginal whitening, hymen reconstruction (hymenoplasty), vaginal tightening (vaginoplasty), labiaplasty (reshaping of the labia), perineoplasty (repair of the perineum), G-spot amplification, vulvar rejuvenation, laser and radiofrequency vaginal rejuvenation, clitoral hood reduction, and injectable fillers to enhance the vulva’s appearance.

In private hospitals, intimate cosmetic procedures such as hymenoplasty, labiaplasty, or vaginoplasty can cost between ₹50,000 to over ₹2 lakh, rendering them unaffordable for many as they are not covered by insurance. At Cama hospital, the procedures will be priced at significantly lower rates – while major surgeries will cost around ₹500, minor treatments will cost between ₹200 and ₹300. The steep subsidy aims to make such self-enhancement and intimate health services accessible to women across income groups.

Dr Tushar Palve, superintendent of Cama hospital, said the hospital receives at least one or two queries -- many from new mothers -- every day. “Most women, after giving birth, look for solutions to set right anatomical changes. Currently, we do not offer these services, but women who research online come to us asking if such treatments are possible here,” said Dr Palve.

He added, despite being cosmetic, many of these procedures have functional benefits, such as addressing vaginal laxity post-childbirth, discomfort from enlarged labia, or repairing perineal tears that may not have healed correctly after child birth. He emphasized that all procedures would follow stringent medical protocols, including counselling, informed consent and psychological assessment to ensure that women are fully aware of the risks, benefits and limitations.

While the state-run JJ Hospital already performs a range of cosmetic surgeries in its plastic surgery department, including penis enlargement, breast augmentation and dimple creation, among others, a specialised department focusing on intimate gyno-health is unprecedented in the state’s public health system, said Dr Palve.

Public health experts and activists have welcomed the move, highlighting its significance for health equity. Swati Rane, public health activist from Jan Arogya Abhiyan, said, “Healthcare is not just about treating diseases, it’s about enhancing well-being, dignity and quality of life. Procedures that improve a woman’s comfort with her body, her confidence, and her intimate health should not remain the privilege of the wealthy. Public hospitals offering these services at affordable costs is a progressive step towards gender-sensitive healthcare and bodily autonomy.”

She added that in a society where discussions around female intimate health are often taboo, providing such services in government hospitals not only legitimizes these needs but also ensures that women are not forced into unregulated or unsafe avenues for cosmetic enhancements.

The proposal is currently under review by the health department. Once it is approved, the budget for the department will be decided.