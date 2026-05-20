Mumbai: Over 91,000 students across India registered for the March 2026 examination series of Cambridge International Education, a 7% increase from last year’s 85,000 entries, indicating continued interest among students and schools in international education programmes. Cambridge exam registrations in India rise 7% to cross 91,000

Entries for Cambridge International AS and A Level examinations increased by 12%, while AS Level entries alone saw a 16% rise. Cambridge IGCSE entries also increased by 6%. A total of 447 schools from across India participated in the March examination series.

Mathematics, physics and chemistry remained the most preferred subjects at both IGCSE and AS & A Level stages. Subjects such as Global Perspectives, Environmental Studies, and Business Studies also saw student participation.

“The increase in entries showed that more students and parents were choosing flexible academic pathways recognised by universities in India and abroad,” said Vinay Sharma, regional director for South Asia at Cambridge International Education.

Several schools in Mumbai also shared their students’ performances in the March examination series. At the Borivali campus of the JBCN International School, students recorded a highest score of 95.71%. Around 65% of learners secured A* and A grades. One student scored full marks in English as a Second Language. From the Oshiwara campus, Naisha Dubey scored 94 in Hindi, while Gauri Bhattacharya scored 93.

At the Parel campus, student Mansi Sane appeared for all papers in the February-March series, while also representing India at the European Girls’ Olympiad in Informatics 2026, where she won a silver medal. She secured 8 A* grades and 1 A grade in her examinations.

The Chembur campus reported that its first IGCSE batch achieved 100% A* and A grades in Additional Mathematics.

At Witty International School, Siya Modse scored 100 out of 100 in English as a Second Language. Vivaan Korani secured seven A* grades. Among the top performers at the school were Dattani Manan Ritesh with 96.5% and Bavishi Veer Mehul with 95.5%.

In the Borivali IGCSE section of the school, Dhairya Shah scored 93.67%, while Shaurya Mehta scored 93.17%. For Grades 11 and 12 at Witty International School, Neev Nimesh Mehta scored 90.67%, and Ananya Mujumdar scored 92%.