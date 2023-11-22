close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Campaign launched to curb speeding, accidental deaths

Campaign launched to curb speeding, accidental deaths

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 22, 2023 09:28 AM IST

Mumbai Traffic Police and Highway Police have launched a campaign to increase awareness about the dangers of speeding among motorists. The campaign includes a video highlighting the story of a father who lost his son due to speeding. It will be aired in theatres, displayed on hoardings, and run on social media platforms. The police will also continue with speed enforcement efforts and hold support camps for road crash victims and their families.

MUMBAI: Mumbai Traffic Police and Highway Police have joined hands to launch a novel, testimonial-style campaign to increase awareness about the dangers of speeding among motorists and urge them to follow speed limits. The campaign, developed with the support of Vital Strategies, a technical partner under the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS), was launched on Monday – the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

“For the last five years, crash data from the state has revealed that speeding is the main cause of fatal crashes, deaths, and injuries. Road crashes not only affect the injured or killed but it leaves an indelible mark of sorrow on their family members,” said Dr Ravinder Singal, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic), Highway State Police, while launching the campaign. Data shows 11,493 people were killed in 15,224 road crash incidents across Maharashtra in 2022.

The campaign revolves around a video titled ‘Speeding can cost a family its future: Story of Narkars’, which narrates the heartbreaking story of a father whose 24-year-old son Sagar was killed as a result of speeding. The video highlights the grief of the father, Sanjay Narkar, and ends with an emotional yet powerful plea urging drivers to slow down and think of the consequences of speeding, especially on their loved ones.

The campaign will be aired for ten days in Marathi and Hindi in theatres across Maharashtra, along with a complementary out-of-home campaign that includes over 200 hoarding and banner spaces at traffic aid posts in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai and along the state and national highways in Maharashtra, BEST bus depots, and chowkies in Mumbai. A corresponding social media campaign will also run on the Highway Police’s social media platforms for two weeks, warning people of the dangers of speeding and urging them to slow down.

During the campaign, the Highway Police will continue with speed enforcement efforts across the 98 national and 20 state highways. The police has 96 interceptor vehicles equipped with speed guns, breathalyzers, and tint meters to curb the flagrant violation of traffic rules.

Speaking during the launch of the campaign, Dr Singal announced that five day-long support/redressal camps for road crash victims and their families would be held between November 22 and 24 in Thane, Raigad, Pune, Aurangabad, and Nagpur ranges. Representatives from insurance companies, lawyers, and police will be present at these camps to guide and provide information on road crash victims’ and their families’ rights, including how to get legal help, how to register crashes, and responsibilities of the police force, among others.

