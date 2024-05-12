Can two LLB papers be rescheduled for 7/11 blast case convict: HC asks MU

MUMBAI: After missing two second-semester Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB) examination papers on May 3 and 9, Mohammed Sajid Marghoob Ansari, a life convict in the 2006 Mumbai serial train blast case, approached the Bombay high court (HC) through his counsel to reappear for the exam. Taking note of his plea, the division bench of justices MS Karnik and Kamal Khata asked the University of Mumbai (MU) if the two papers could be rescheduled for the convict and if he could take the examination in online mode since he falls under the high-risk prisoner category. HT Image

Ansari, who has been lodged in the Nashik Central Prison for over 18 years, has accumulated numerous educational qualifications like a master’s in political science, and a certified course in human rights and Arabic studies. He is currently pursuing a three-year LLB course from Siddharth College of Law in Fort and has completed the first three semesters.

In September 2015, a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court sentenced Ansari, along with other convicts, to life imprisonment for providing material and logistical support for making bombs that ripped across the city on July 11, 2006, killing over 280 persons and rendering several disabled.

He recently filed a plea seeking permission to appear for the fourth-semester examination – from May 3 to May 15. Ansari, however, missed the papers held on May 3 and May 9, as he was not produced at the examination centre on time. His counsel, advocate Pritha Dave, therefore filed another application on Friday and pointed out this fact to the court.

Additional public prosecutor MM Deshmukh stated that despite genuine efforts on the part of the prison authorities, the convict could not be produced at the examination centre in Mumbai on time. The bench then directed the jail superintendent to file an affidavit placing on record the reasons for the delay and also ordered that adequate arrangements be made in advance to ensure that Ansari will be taken to the examination centre on time for the next paper scheduled on May 15.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad had opposed Ansari’s plea to take him to the examination centre, stating that he was a high-risk prisoner and security concerns were involved in transporting him from Nashik to Mumbai.

As Deshmukh had also suggested that the convict be allowed to appear for the examination through online mode, the HC asked the MU counsel on Friday if he could be allowed to appear for the examination in online mode. Advocate Rui Rodrigues, representing MU, responded to the query, saying the option of online mode was not available for writing law examinations.

The judges felt that in such cases, the university should allow candidates to appear for the examination online. “In the peculiar facts as in the present case, the situation may warrant having regard to the security concerns, to permit the candidate to appear through online mode,” the bench said and asked advocate Rodrigues to take instructions from the University on their stand for permitting such candidates to appear through the online mode. The matter is now posted for further hearing on June 10.