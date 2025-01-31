MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Thursday issued notices to the state and the central governments to respond to a public interest litigation seeking cancer warnings on alcohol bottles. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared alcohol as a class I carcinogen while US surgeon general has said it causes at least seven types of cancer, the PIL said, seeking directions to the state and central governments and the Food and Safety Standards Association of India to incorporate cancer warnings on alcohol bottle labels. Cancer warnings on alcohol bottles: HC issues notices to state, Centre

Petitioner Yash Chilwar, a social activist, believes labelling can reduce the ill-effects of alcohol and lead the way towards a sophisticated and better society. Purchasers of alcohol do not have basic information about the ill effects as crucial information is not included in labels, the PIL states.

Pooja Phangekar, representing Chilwar, told the court on Thursday that under Article 47 of the Constitution, the government should endeavour to raise nutrition levels and standards of living to improve public health. State governments are also empowered under the Constitution to enact laws on production and sale of alcohol, she noted.

The PIL cited a report by WHO and Pan American Health Organisation, which said alcohol usage had claimed over 3 million lives. It also cited a report by the US surgeon general which claims alcohol causes at least 7 types of cancer, and said that developed countries like Ireland and South Korea had already mandated cancer warning labels on alcohol.