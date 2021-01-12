Car designer Dilip Chhabria faces arrest for cheating comedian Kapil Sharma

The crime intelligence unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police’s crime branch produced car designer Dilip Chhabria in court on Monday to seek permission to arrest him in the cheating case registered by actor and comedian Kapil Sharma for allegedly taking ₹5.7 crore for a vanity van and not delivering it. The court has granted CIU permission to arrest Chhabria. He will be produced before a court on Tuesday where CIU will seek his police custody.

Defence lawyer Vagish Mishra, who was representing Chhabria, argued, “It is a civil dispute which is being coloured into a criminal case.” “The vehicle was 90% complete and the complainant did not come to finalise the colour of the vehicle as well as minor compliance, due to which it was not delivered.”

Sharma approached CIU on January 7 and his statement was recorded. In his statement, Sharma said he had approached Chhabria to design a vanity van in 2017 and paid ₹5.3 crore to him between May 2017 and May 2018. Later, when he found that there was no progress on his order, he approached Chhabria in July 2018. Chhabria then allegedly demanded ₹40 lakh more as GST (goods and service tax), which Sharma paid in July 2018. However, after a few months, there was still no development on the van. Sharma then asked for his money back, said a police officer. Chhabria then said he would deliver the van but asked for an additional ₹60 lakh. Sharma then approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 2019, following which NCLT froze Chhabria’s account.

Chhabria then sent Sharma a bill of around ₹12 lakh for parking the vehicle and keeping spare parts in factory premises. After receiving the bill, Sharma approached Mumbai Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) and registered a complaint. Now CIU is registering a separate case against Chhabria and will investigate the case.

Chhabria was arrested by CIU on December 28, 2020, after police found that he and his firm, Dilip Chhabria (DC) Designs Pvt Ltd, had allegedly availed loans from some non-banking financial companies (NBFC) by posing as customers looking to buy DC sports cars. Police raided his factory in Pune and seized 14 cars and 40 engines. After his police remand ended on January 7, Chhabria was produced in court again and was granted judicial custody for 14 days.