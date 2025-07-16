NAVI MUMBAI: Two men lost their lives after their motorcycle was hit head-on by a speeding car on Sunday evening along Revdanda Murud Road in Raigad district. The driver of the car allegedly did not offer to help the injured victims. Car on wrong side of Revdanda-Murud Road kills two on bike

The deceased have been identified as Akshay Kisnalal Jaiswal, 27, a resident of Randive Ali, and his friend Lalchandra Ramprasad Gaur, 35, from Bhogeshwar Pakhadi. According to the police, the duo was travelling towards Murud around 6.40 pm when an allegedly speeding white car on the wrong side of the road rammed into their vehicle head-on.

The accused is reportedly a resident of Alibag. A police officer said he was allegedly driving recklessly and failed to control the vehicle as it veered into the wrong lane, directly into the path of the motorcycle.

“The police traced the accused using the vehicle registration. The car was later intercepted at the Roha check post and the driver was taken into custody,” said the investigating officer of the case.

The victims were rushed to the primary health centre at Borli but were declared dead before admission. An FIR was registered at Revdanda police station on Monday. The bodies were sent for post-mortem at Alibag District Hospital and handed over to the families around 10 am on Tuesday.

The car driver was booked for causing death by negligence, rash and negligent driving, fleeing the scene of the accident of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.