Carnac and Vikhroli rail overbridges near completion, set to open in June

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is in the final stages of completing two key rail overbridges (ROBs) in the city — the Carnac and Vikhroli bridges — both of which are expected to be opened to the public in June. The exact inauguration date will be finalised in coordination with the Road and Traffic Office (RTO).

The Carnac Bridge, which spans the Masjid Bunder railway station, is slated for completion by June 10. During a site visit on Thursday, Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar reviewed the progress and confirmed that construction on both approach roads — 155 metres on the eastern side (P D’Mello Road) and 255 metres on the western side (Mohammed Ali Road) — has been completed.

The deck slab on the western side is ready, while a 40-metre stretch on the eastern side is currently undergoing curing. To expedite the process, BMC has used “early strength concrete”, which will enable the road surface to be traffic-ready by June 5.

Other finishing touches are also underway. Anti-crash barriers are being installed within the railway boundary, while painting, installation of electric poles, and directional signage are expected to be completed by June 10. A final load test will follow to assess the bridge’s strength, stability, and safety.

The original British-era Carnac Bridge was declared unsafe in 2014 and subsequently demolished in 2022.

Meanwhile, work is also nearing completion on the Vikhroli ROB, which spans the railway tracks at Vikhroli station. On Friday, Bangar inspected the site and reported that all construction on the eastern portion is complete.

Mastic asphalting is underway on the western side, alongside installation of anti-crash and noise barriers. Painting and electric pole installations have also commenced. One remaining section of concrete on the western end is currently curing and is expected to be ready by May 30. The BMC has targeted May 31 for overall project completion.

Once operational, the Vikhroli bridge will offer a crucial east-west link in the congested western suburbs, connecting LBS Marg to the Eastern Express Highway and potentially reducing travel time by up to 30 minutes.