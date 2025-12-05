MUMBAI: A 47-year-old carpenter died after falling from the third floor of an under-construction building in Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli East on Wednesday afternoon. The Vikhroli police have booked the contractor for negligence as he had not provided any safety equipment nor fixed any safety nets to prevent any such untoward incident. Carpenter falls to his death from third floor of under-construction building

The contractor has been identified as Dulal Chandra Sarkar based on a complaint lodged by Brindabhan Rajmohan Das, 41, the younger brother of the deceased carpenter and a resident of Jogeshwari East.

According to the police, Das’s elder brother, Tapan Rajmohan Das, 47, was presently staying and working in Shraddha Pleasant, Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli East. On Wednesday afternoon while Tapan was working on the third floor of the car parking area and removing some nut-bolts, he lost balance and fell down. He suffered serious head injuries, said a police officer.

Another worker Veerendra Das rushed him to Mahatma Phule Hospital in Vikhroli where doctors declared him dead. The complainant was informed about the incident by Dilip Kumar Das who worked at the same site.

The police said prima facie no safety belt, or any safety equipment, nets or helmet was provided to the deceased carpenter which could have prevented the tragic incident and have therefore booked the contractor, Dulal Chandra Sarkar, under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.