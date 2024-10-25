MUMBAI: A 45-year-old cart-puller was killed by the members of a housing society as he used to allegedly drink and create ruckus daily outside the premises in Khetwadi, Girgaon, where he used to sleep at night. Police officials said the society members assaulted the man as they were fed up of the daily scenes created by him. Cart puller killed by housing society members

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the cart puller, Jalil Jamil Khan, 45, came to sleep outside the Om Sai Co-operative Society located in 7th lane, in a drunken stupor, police said. There was an altercation between the society members and Jalil which led to the assault of the 45-year-old.

“He was rushed to JJ Hospital, where he passed away. Initially, an accidental death report (ADR) was registered at the D B Marg police station. However, after the post-mortem report made it clear that the deceased had sustained multiple injuries, a murder case was registered,” said a police officer.

He added that although the final opinion was reserved by the doctors, from the CCTV footage of the locality, police could make out that the deceased was assaulted with sticks. Based on the footage, the police arrested Vishal Shinde and Mayank Jethva, both residents of the co-operative society. The police are also checking if more people were involved in the assault.

The case was later transferred to the V P Road police station as it fell within its jurisdiction. The VP Road police have registered a case under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the society members.