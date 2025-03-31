The vociferous attack on the Thackerays by two ruling parties especially Shiv Sena over the Disha Salian case took the Shiv Sena (UBT) by surprise. With the father of the deceased seeking reinvestigation and allegations being made against Aaditya Thackeray, the party had to go on the backfoot. Just when it looked like the Thackerays were getting cornered, the news about CBI filing the closure report in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case came. The CBI’s conclusion that Rajput had died by suicide and there was no foul play came as a setback for the Sena leaders who had been demanding the arrest of Aaditya Thackeray, saying the cases were related. No wonder, the timing of the CBI’s filing of the closure report became a talking point in political circles. Case closed but politics continues

It also came at a time when it looked like the Disha Salian case would further spoil relations between chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who heads the home department and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray just when there were signs the two sides were warming up to each other. It is also worth noting that several senior BJP leaders and ministers in Maharashtra maintained silence on the case while their Sena counterparts were quite aggressive.

Aloof Ajit

While allies have been shouting themselves hoarse on several issues, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP has been maintaining a separate stand on these topics. It largely remained silent on the controversy over Aurangzeb’s tomb and also insisted that the law should take its course in the Disha Salian as well as Kunal Kamra case. Even regarding the Nagpur riots, it insisted that law and order should be maintained and steered clear of the Hindu-Muslim tussle. While there were murmurs of protest from the allies, a senior NCP leader said Ajit Pawar has already made it clear to the state BJP leadership that the party will not deviate from its secular policy. “If we lose some of our traditional voter base, it will benefit the MVA,” he added. Little wonder then that the NCP also organised iftar parties during Ramzan, two of which were attended by Ajit Pawar himself.

MVA bickering over legislative panel post

The NCP (SP) leadership is irked with its MVA allies for the appointment of Congress legislator Vijay Wadettiwar as chairman of the important Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the state legislature. Apparently the three allies had a mutual understanding, according to which Shiv Sena (UBT) would get the post of leader of opposition in the assembly, Congress would get the same post in the legislative council and the chairmanship of the PAC would go to NCP (SP). Hence, the PAC announcement took NCP(SP) by surprise. According to party leaders, Sharad Pawar had wanted to give the post to a disgruntled Jayant Patil. The post is considered important as the PAC is a crucial legislative committee that probes financial irregularities and the observations made by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its reports on functioning of various government departments. Considering the clout that goes with the post, it would have been an apt post for Patil who was finance minister for over a decade, insist party leaders.

Tempers flare over LoP post

Whenthe budget session of state legislature began a month ago, it was assumed that Bhaskar Jadhav, Shiv Sena (UBT) group leader in the assembly, would be declared the leader of the opposition (LoP) in the house. The post is significant as the LoP is seen as a shadow chief minister, leading the attack on behalf of the opposition. The MVA parties had supported his name and a letter had been given to the Speaker of the Assembly Rahul Narwekar. The ruling party had earlier said there would not be an opposition leader since none of the opposition parties had got 10% seats in the assembly. Jadhav officially sought a response from the legislature secretariat and was told that there was no such rule in the state. Towards the end of the session as it became clear that Narwekar would not appoint him as LoP, Jadhav lost his cool. He made his anger public when he said, “I am a legislator who strictly follows the rules and if someone has problem with that, I am willing to withdraw my claim to the post.” Narwekar calmly responded that he would take a decision at an appropriate time.