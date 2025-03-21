MUMBAI: A case has been registered by the South Cyber police on a complaint filed on behalf of production house, Maddock Films, for the alleged leak of the Bollywood movie, Chhaava, on 1,818 internet links. Case registered against ‘Chhaava’ leak

The police said the complaint was lodged by Rajat Haksar, CEO of August Entertainment Private Ltd, an anti-piracy agency appointed by Maddock Films Private Limited.

Maddock Films, the producer of Chhaava, claimed that the unauthorised circulation on various digital platforms, illegally made through 1,818 internet links, violated copyright laws and impacted the film’s theatrical distribution.

Police said that they are going through the links to identify from where they were operated and to trace the Internet Protocol (IP) address.

“We have registered the case under sections 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust) and 308 (3) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; sections 6AA of the Cinematograph Act, 1952; and sections 43 (penalty and compensation for damage to computer, computer system, etc) and 66 (computer-related offences) of the Information Technology Act,” said a police officer, adding that the movie, released on February 14, was leaked and circulated illegally, which caused losses to the producers.

The movie is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and has Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.