Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Case registered against ‘Chhaava’ leak

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 21, 2025 09:42 AM IST

A case has been registered by the South Cyber police on a complaint filed on behalf of production house, Maddock Films, for the alleged leak of the Bollywood movie, Chhaava, on 1,818 internet links.

MUMBAI: A case has been registered by the South Cyber police on a complaint filed on behalf of production house, Maddock Films, for the alleged leak of the Bollywood movie, Chhaava, on 1,818 internet links.

Case registered against ‘Chhaava’ leak
Case registered against ‘Chhaava’ leak

The police said the complaint was lodged by Rajat Haksar, CEO of August Entertainment Private Ltd, an anti-piracy agency appointed by Maddock Films Private Limited.

Maddock Films, the producer of Chhaava, claimed that the unauthorised circulation on various digital platforms, illegally made through 1,818 internet links, violated copyright laws and impacted the film’s theatrical distribution.

Police said that they are going through the links to identify from where they were operated and to trace the Internet Protocol (IP) address.

“We have registered the case under sections 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust) and 308 (3) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; sections 6AA of the Cinematograph Act, 1952; and sections 43 (penalty and compensation for damage to computer, computer system, etc) and 66 (computer-related offences) of the Information Technology Act,” said a police officer, adding that the movie, released on February 14, was leaked and circulated illegally, which caused losses to the producers.

The movie is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and has Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On