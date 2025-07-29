MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a Central Railway engineer in Nashik for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from a private supplier. CBI arrests Central Railway engineer in ₹ 15,000 bribery case

The accused, Vijay Chaudhary, serves as a senior section engineer (quality check) at the railway’s traction machine workshop in Nashik. According to CBI officials, Chaudhary had sought a bribe from the complainant—proprietor of a private firm—in exchange for clearing the quality check report of wooden packaging wedges supplied by the firm to the railways under a purchase order.

Following a complaint from the supplier, the CBI registered a case and laid a trap. Chaudhary was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the bribe and was immediately taken into custody.

Subsequent searches at his office and residence led to the recovery of several documents, which the agency described as “incriminating”. These are currently under scrutiny as part of the ongoing investigation.