CBI arrests railway official for accepting bribe

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested a South-East-Central Railway (SECR) official for allegedly demanding and accepting ₹10,000 bribe from a department employee for processing his posting to another department. HT Image

The complainant, who works in the Malaria unit of the medical department, claimed in his complaint to the CBI that he has been transferred as his unit is being wound down, according to CBI sources.

The accused, Moreshwar Athmande, Office Superintendent, SECR, Nagpur, however, allegedly sought and obtained a bribe of ₹10, 000 from the employee to shift him to another department, the sources said.

The CBI laid a trap and arrested Athmande. “The accused was caught red-handed while accepting the negotiated bribe amount from the complainant,” a CBI source said. The agency registered a case under section 7 (demand of undue advantage) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused on Tuesday.

The complainant alleged that the accused allegedly asked for a bribe for processing his posting and re-deployment when he met him at his office on February 9. The accused had told the complainant allegedly that his work would not be done on non-compliance with his bribe demand.

On negotiation, the accused allegedly agreed to accept an initial bribe of ₹10,000 from the complainant. The allegations mentioned in the complaint were verified in the presence of a witness on Monday by the CBI. “The facts and circumstances disclosed commission of an offence punishable under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Moreshwar Athmande, Office Superintendent,” a CBI source said.

The agency is conducting searches at the official and residential premises of the accused to gather case-related documents.