    CBI arrests senior official at PESO in bribery case

    CBI arrested PESO officer Rajendra Rawat in Navi Mumbai for accepting 9 lakh bribe, seizing 26 lakh total and incriminating documents.

    Published on: Sep 28, 2025 4:20 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a high ranking officer of the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization (PESO) in Navi Mumbai after a man was apprehended delivering 9 lakh cash to his house.

    CBI arrests senior official at PESO in bribery case

    The man delivering the money has been identified as Rahul Buchate, and the CBI is yet to release further details about him and his involvement. The high ranking officer, Rajendra Rawat, was employed as PESO’s joint chief controller of explosives.

    PESO, a government agency, is responsible for safely handling explosives, petroleum products and gases. Officials at PESO maintain safety regulations, and provide technical expertise and advice to the state and the industry regarding hazardous material and equipment. One of PESO’s key aims is to prevent fire and explosion related incidents.

    As per CBI officials, the case against Rawat was filed based on information from sources that he was allegedly involved in large-scale corrupt practices. CBI officials added that Rawat had also allegedly conspired with private consultants and agents.

    The CBI then intercepted Buchate delivering cash to Rawat, and when questioned, he confessed that he was delivering a bribe to Rawat’s wife. Along with the 9 lakh cash, the CBI also seized an additional 7.5 lakh cash from Rawat’s house.

    CBO officials said while they searched the accused’s office, they also found another person who admitted to have delivered an 8 lakh cash bribe to Rawat, and the CBI recovered the amount from his car. The CBI added that an architect present at the office also confessed that he had brought 1.5 lakh cash as a bribe for another public servant.

    The CBI have seized around 26 lakh from Rawat’s house and office. Officials added that they have also seized several incriminating documents including chats and lists of PESO applications.

