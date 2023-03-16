CBI books six Custom officials

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered six separate FIRs against six superintendents of customs department and private clearing agents, who were allegedly involved in clearing of goods without payment of proper customs duty by resorting to unfair practice of using passport of people who have lived abroad for more than two years. HT Image

The frauds were unearthed after the agency raided the residence of one of the suspects, Deepak Parekh, a private person who works as clearing agents at Nhava Sheva. The agency seized documents containing records of cash and banking transactions Parekh with several people including some Customs officers.

The agency has booked the customs officials identified as Alok Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Keshav Pandit, Hemant Gethe, Dinesh Kumar and Brijesh Kumar. All were posted as preventive officers, Customs at UB centre at Nhava Sheva between 2020 to 2021.

The private clearing agents booked in the case are identified as Deepak Parekh and his nephew Ashish Kamdar and other unknown persons. Booked Customs officials are currently posted in different airports in India while Alok Kumar is under suspension as he was arrested last month in another case registered against him by the agency and he is currently on bail.

Earlier, CBI registered three separate cases, two were against Alok Kumar who was posted then at Airport at CSMIA, Mumbai and was arrested for allegedly taking bribes from the flyers for allowing them to go out without paying duty on dutiable items.

During investigation Parekh revealed that he and his nephew Ashish Kamdar worked together and dealt in household items under the provision of transfer of residence using various CHA licenses like Daroowala bros. and company, and Mukadam Freight Systems private limited.

As per the FIR, it was found in further investigation that the agents mostly procure passports from various persons who have lived abroad for more than two years. They used the passport for clearing consignments of household items of other ineligible persons.

The purpose behind using the passports of persons, who had lived abroad for two years, is because as per the Customs provision if the persons have lived for more than two years, they can import the used household goods from abroad by claiming exemptions up to Rs. 5 lakhs under the ‘Transfer of Residence’. The passport holder knows that the agents are going to use their credentials to clear the consignments of household items so passport holders are paid ₹15,000 per consignments, said CBI officials.

During further investigation, it was learnt that the goods so imported are undervalued to a large extent. The clearing agents in connivance with their accomplices in gulf countries and customs officials in India import electronic items along with other unknown goods in the guise of house items. With this modus operandi the agents cause loss to government exchequer by evading duty on dutiable electronics goods and other unknown goods, said CBI official.

While scrutinising the mobile data and bank accounts of Parekh and Kamdar, it was found that they have transferred the amount to the customs official posted at Nhava Sheva during the period of 2020 and 2021. Even huge amounts were paid to the customs officials through hawala, said a CBI official. The agency has also found WhatsApp chats between agents and officials regarding the money transactions.