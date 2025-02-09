Menu Explore
CBI books two central officers in DA cases

ByAbhishek Sharan, Mumbai:
Feb 09, 2025 05:34 AM IST

CBI booked N Sabbani and R Nair for possessing disproportionate assets; Sabbani's worth ₹1.08 crore, Nair's ₹41.46 lakh, under corruption laws.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday booked two cases against public servants for amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. The two accused were identified as N Sabbani and R Nair.

According to CBI officials, Sabbani worked as a computor (involved in the computation of data) at the office of Assistant Drugs Controller (I) in Mumbai. He allegedly possessed disproportionate assets worth 1.08 crore, which was 120% of his known source of income. After receiving information that Sabbani had disproportionate assets, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), filed a verification report, which disclosed that the officer allegedly enriched himself illicitly from January 1, 2012, to April 2, 2024. It was also found that his wife abetted the illicit enrichment, officials said.

A CBI ASP filed a written complaint against Nair, Assistant Development Commissioner, SEEPZ (Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone), Andheri, accusing her of intentionally enriching herself illicitly from November 1, 2023, to December 18, 2024. It alleged she was in possession of disproportionate assets worth 41.46 lakh, which was 140.64% of her known source of income.

Sabbani and Nair were booked under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

