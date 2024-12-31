MUMBAI: The Mumbai unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted chargesheet in an alleged corruption case against five, including an assistant director of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and three officials of a private laboratory that examined samples sent by the food regulator. CBI chargesheets 5, including FSSAI asst director, in corruption case

CBI’s probe revealed that the accused official, A Jagtap, assistant director, FSSAI, had allegedly demanded and obtained an undue advantage of ₹1.20 lakh from the laboratory’s officials to clear its pending bills. He was allegedly caught while taking the bribe amount from an official of the laboratory, according to the chargesheet.

After completion of its probe, the CBI submitted its chargesheet against Jagtap, the firm that runs the laboratory (Reliable Analytical Laboratories Pvt. Ltd) and three of its officials, director V Bhardwaj, senior manager H Chougule and managing director BT Kaushal.

The CBI had earlier registered a case on receipt of information from a reliable source, on May 4 this year, against Jagtap and others. The case was registered based on information alleging that the assistant director used to demand and accept bribes from food-business operators and other interested parties regularly in connivance with several middlemen, according to the CBI.

The case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to criminal conspiracy, bribing of a public servant, bribing of a public servant by a commercial organisation and abetment.