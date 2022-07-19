CBI finds DHFL paid a ₹17cr commission to controversial businessman Jitu Navlani
Mumbai: In the course of its investigation the Central Bureau of Investigation has found that Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), deviating from its usual practise, paid controversial Mumbai businessman Jitu Navlani a commission of ₹17 crore.
Navlani, who runs a pub in south Mumbai called Dirty Buns, is allegedly close to former Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh, and has been accused by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of running an extortion racket using his connections with Enforcement Directorate officers. Navlani has been booked by the Maharashtra anti-corruption bureau (ACB) for approaching businessmen and promising them reprieve from any action by the ED in lieu of money.
In its charge sheet filed on June 25 in the DHFL-Yes Bank fraud, CBI quotes the testimony of the executive assistant to DHFL CMD Kapil Wadhawan to say that Wadhawan paid ₹17 crore to Jitu Navlani for a loan sanctioned by DHFL to M/s Bombay Dying as commission. In fact, Govindan Srinivasan, Wadhawan’s EA from 2013 to 2019, told the CBI that the money was allegedly paid to stave off central agencies from investigating DHFL.
“I say that hundreds of projects loans were sanctioned and disbursed by DHFL during the 06 years of my service from 2013 to 2019 in DHFL and other than the three instances in respect of companies of Avinash Bhosale and the fourth instance of payment of commission to Jitu Navlani for the loan provided to Bombay Dying, I did not come across a single instance where commissions were paid to agents or middlemen for project finance loans from any external agency,” Srinivasan told CBI.
Srinivasan’s statement forms part of third charge-sheet in the case that CBI had filed against Mumbai builder Sanjay Chhabariaa, whose firms had received ₹ 2,000 from DHFL.
Srinivasan’s statement to the CBI gains significance because earlier this year, on March 3, Shiv Sena spokesman and MP Sanjay Raut had claimed in a press briefing that he had details of 70 bank transactions amounting to ₹58.93 crore made by multiple builders and business establishments in Mumbai to Jitu Navlani. Raut further alleged that Navlani was extorting this money on behalf of certain officers in the Enforcement Directorate. Following Raut’s press briefing, a Shiv Sena worker Arvind Bhosle had registered an FIR against Navlani with the ACB.
ED then subsequently moved the Bombay high court for quashing the ACB FIR, though no specific officer is named in the case. ED’s petition is pending adjudication before the HC.
In its investigation the Enforcement Directorate links Sanjay Chhabariaa, Kapil Wadhawan and Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor. The investigation says that between April and June of 2018 Yes Bank invested ₹3,983 crore in short term non-convertible debentures or “Masala Bonds” of DHFL. The bank subsequently also sanctioned a term loan of ₹750 crore to a DHFL group firm. In return, the agencies claim, the then Yes Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor received a kick-back of ₹600 crore from DHFL in the form of a loan to his family firm, Do It Urban Ventures (India) Private Limited.
The Enforcement Directorate on July 6 had claimed that immediately after the transfer of ₹ 2,700 crore by Yes Bank to DHFL in the garb of subscription for non-convertible debentures in the first week of June 2018, DHFL sanctioned two loans of ₹ 1,100 crore and ₹900 crore respectively to two of Chhabariaa’s companies - M/s Radius Estate Projects Pvt Ltd. (REPPL) and Sumer Radius Realty Pvt. Ltd. (SRPPL) respectively.
-
EOW arrests investment firm owner for duping 170 people of ₹7 crore
Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has arrested the owner of an investment firm for allegedly duping 170 investors to the tune of nearly ₹7 crore. The accused Siddharth Pilani, 36, is the proprietor of Capital Berg which has an office in Kandivali (West). Joint commissioner of police, Pravin Padwal, EOW confirmed that the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act unit last week arrested Pilani for cheating many investors.
-
SHO, ASI of Delhi east cyber police station for demanding ₹2 lakh bribe
The station house officer and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the east district cyber police station were suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against them for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹2 lakh from a man to settle a complaint against him by his wife, the Delhi Police said on Monday. This is the second incident of a cyber police station SHO being suspended this month.
-
Sikkim cop shoots 3 colleagues to death in Delhi
A Sikkim Police personnel, posted to the national Capital, shot three of Lance Naik Prabin Rai (32) of the Indian Reserve Battalion of Sikkim Police's colleagues to death with his INSAS rifle at the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant barracks in Rohini area on Monday afternoon, police said. After the incident, he surrendered to the police, they added. Special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-1) Dependra Pathak said the control room at KN Katju Marg police station received a call regarding firing at the water treatment plant.
-
20 tonne of seized plastic heads to Delhi’s waste-to-energy plants
Over 20,000 kilograms of banned single-use plastic has been seized by the 48 Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Delhi government's revenue department teams since July 1, when 19 SUP items were banned nationwide, has made its way to the three waste to energy plants in Okhla, Narela-Bawana and Ghazipur.
-
Teen saves mother from being stabbed to death by stepfather in Delhi
New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl saved her mother from being stabbed to death by her stepfather at their residence in south east Delhi's Govindpuri on Sunday, police said, adding they are yet to arrest ther mother, Gajan, a driver and her mother's second husband Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pandey identified the woman as Saraswati Barman, whose husband Gajan Barman attacked her with a knife, but she was saved by her daughter, a student of Class 10.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics