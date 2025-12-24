MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a superintendent of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) in Mumbai after catching him red-handed in the act of accepting ₹5 lakh. The sum was allegedly part payment of a total demanded payoff of ₹17 lakh from a firm’s representative in lieu of not fabricating a tax demand of ₹98 lakh against it and to instead reduce its tax liability. CBI nabs CGST official in the act of accepting ₹ 5-lakh bribe

During searches carried out at the premises of the accused official, Ankit Aggarwal (CGST Audit-1, Mumbai), the CBI recovered unaccounted cash of ₹18.30 lakh and property-related documents worth around ₹72 lakh, CBI officials said on Tuesday. Deeds for purchase of a property worth ₹40.31 lakh dated April 2025, and another property worth ₹32.10 lakh dated June 2024, were found during the search.

The CBI also searched Aggarwal’s official premises and seized digital evidence related to the audit report that was being prepared by him for the private company. The firm’s director is the complainant in the case.

The CBI registered the case on Monday based on a written complaint from the firm’s director, alleging that Aggarwal had demanded illegal gratification after carrying out an audit of the firm on November 26 this year. It was alleged by the complainant that the accused public servant had threatened to fabricate a tax demand of ₹98 Lakh against his company and demanded a ₹20 lakh bribe to “settle” the issue, the officials said.

After negotiation, Aggarwal allegedly agreed to accept ₹17 lakh in exchange for reducing the tax liability of the complainant’s company. The part-payment of the bribe, ₹5 lakh, was demanded to be delivered on Monday, which was when the CBI caught the accused public servant in the act of accepting the sum.