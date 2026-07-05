Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    CBI raids in Maha, Gujarat in ₹232-crore bank fraud cases

    The searches were conducted at the residences of directors and offices of M/s R L Jewels Ltd and M/s Ashapura Garments Ltd

    Updated on: Jul 05, 2026 8:37 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday searched multiple locations in Maharashtra and Gujarat in connection with two bank fraud cases involving an alleged loss of nearly 232 crore to public sector banks, recovering documents and digital evidence during the operation.

    CBI raids in Maha, Gujarat in ₹232-crore bank fraud cases
    CBI raids in Maha, Gujarat in ₹232-crore bank fraud cases

    The searches were conducted at the residences of directors and offices of M/s R L Jewels Ltd and M/s Ashapura Garments Ltd.

    The first case was registered on a complaint by State Bank of India against R L Jewels Ltd, its directors and unknown public servants over an alleged fraud of 103.58 crore. Investigators alleged the accused misappropriated and diverted bank funds through accounts with other banks and falsified financial records.

    The second case stems from a complaint by Canara Bank against Ashapura Garments Ltd, its directors, unknown public servants and private persons over an alleged 128.23-crore fraud involving a bank consortium led by the lender.

    According to the CBI, the company and its directors allegedly diverted credit facilities sanctioned for textile operations into unrelated businesses, including high-value transactions involving steel, aluminium and coal.

    The agency said it recovered incriminating documents and digital evidence relating to the alleged diversion of funds. The seized material is being examined to determine the money trail, the scope of the conspiracy and the involvement of all accused, officials said.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    Home/Cities/Mumbai News/CBI Raids In Maha, Gujarat In ₹232-crore Bank Fraud Cases
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes