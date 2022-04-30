CBI raids premises of 3 real estate developers in Yes Bank fraud case
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted raids at eight locations in Mumbai and Pune linked to developer Shahid Balwa, his partner Vinod Goenka and Pune-based developer Avinash Bhosle in connection with the Yes Bank-Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) fraud.
“The raids are being carried out after the arrest of developer Sanjay Chhabria who is currently in CBI custody. During the investigation, the agency got some evidence in Chhabria’s interrogation and accordingly searches are being conducted at Balwa, Goenka and Bholse’s premises in Mumbai and Pune,” CBI sources said.
Chhabria, the managing director of the Radius Group, was arrested on Thursday evening and remanded to CBI custody till May 6.
The agency claimed that DHFL had diverted the majority of the amount received as a loan from the Yes Bank to the firms controlled by Chhabria. According to the agency, Chhabria had several bank accounts, of which 182 are still active.
According to CBI, between April and June 2018, Yes Bank invested ₹3,983 crore in short term non-convertible debentures/Masala Bonds of DHFL.
The bank had subsequently sanctioned a term loan of ₹750 crore to a DHFL group and in return, the then Yes Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor had allegedly received kickbacks to the tune of ₹600 crore from the DHFL in terms of a loan to his family firm, DoIt Urban Ventures (India) Private Limited (DUVPL).
Kapoor’s daughters -- Roshini, Radha and Rakhee -- are 100% shareholders of DoIT Urban Ventures through Mogran Credits Pvt Ltd, it alleged.
Chhabria’s role came to the fore while tracing the end use of the amount of ₹3,983 crore. CBI officials said they found that soon after DHFL received ₹2,700 crore from Yes Bank in the first week of June 2018, DHFL sanctioned loans of ₹1,100 crore and ₹900 crore to Radius Estate Projects Pvt. Ltd. (REPPL) and Sumer Radius Realty Pvt. Ltd. – both controlled by Chhabria.
CBI further claimed that Kapil Wadhawan of DHFL also disbursed loans amounting to ₹416 crore to M/s Radius Estates and Developers Pvt. Ltd. (REDPL) and REPPL without any appraisal or risk assessment of the said Radius Group concerns.
“Pursuant to the sanction of the loan of ₹750.00 crore by Yes Bank Ltd. to M/s Belief Realtors Pvt. Ltd. (BRPL) an amount of ₹632.00 crore was diverted by BRPL to the accounts of DHFL and a major part of the said amount was thereafter transferred by DHFL to M/s Flag Industries India Pvt. Ltd. and other companies owned by Sanjay Rajkumar Chhabria on September 28, 2018,” said the CBI plea seeking Chhabria’s custody remand.
-
13 Checkered Keelback snakelets rescued from Virar house
As many as 13 Checkered Keelback snakelets (called Dhivad in Marathi) were released in a marshy mangrove in Virar on Friday evening after they were found at a Phoolpada home in Virar on Friday. House owner Rakesh Tiwari spotted the snakelets in his bedroom, wardrobe, washroom, and in the indoor overhead water tank early on Friday. A wildlife biologist who rescued the snakelets, Pankaj Jadhav heads the Members of Spreading Awareness on Reptiles and Rehabilitation Programme in Palghar.
-
Mumbai reports 24% spike in cases in April but hospitalisation rate remains steady
Mumbai: The city witnessed a 24% spike in Covid-19 cases reported in April compared to March, shows data from the state health department. The hospitalisation rate has, however, not increased significantly. The city began witnessing a spike in cases around April 14, leading to a surge in active cases. At present, the hospitalisation rate stands at 0.06%. Mumbai on Saturday reported 94 fresh infections and one death. Mumbai had 609 active cases at present.
-
Maha adds relatively fewer cases in April but positivity rate spikes
Mumbai: The state on Saturday added 155 fresh Covid-19 cases pushing the tally to 78,77,732. Maharashtra also reported one death. The state's active case count is just shy of 1,000 at 998. The death toll in Maharashtra stood at 1,47,843 and the case fatality rate was 1.87%. In April, Maharashtra added 3,708 Covid-19 cases, which is a 55.42% drop from the previous month when the state had logged 8,319 cases.
-
MNS vs Sena: High drama on the cards
Mumbai The state is set to witness hectic political drama over the hardline Hindutva plank adopted by Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the rally and the counter rally organised as part of the 62nd state Foundation day on May 1. While MNS chief Raj Thackeray will address the rally at Aurangabad, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis will hold a 'booster dose' at Somaiya ground in Mumbai.
-
BJP dividing Hindus, painting Maharashtra as anti-Hindu: CM Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Saturday launched an attack on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of their public rallies in Aurangabad and Mumbai, respectively, on Sunday. Taking on the BJP, Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray accused the party of dividing Hindus in the country.
