 CBI seizes ₹1.59 cr in passport bribery probe
CBI seizes 1.59 cr in passport bribery probe

ByAbhishek Sharan
Jul 02, 2024 08:48 AM IST

CBI seizes ₹1.59 crore in cash in Mumbai from passport agent amid bribery probe involving officials. 12 corruption cases registered.

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seized 1.59 crore in cash from a private passport facilitation agent’s premises as part of a bribery investigation involving several passport assistants and senior assistants. The agent is suspected of colluding with passport officials to facilitate the irregular issuance of passports in exchange for monetary benefits.

The CBI, on Friday, registered 12 corruption cases against 14 officials, including passport assistants at the Passport Sewa Kendra (PSK) in Lower Parel and Malad, and 18 passport agents. The investigation revealed that officials conspired with agents to issue passports based on incomplete or falsified documents.

During the searches, the CBI recovered the agent’s phone, which had allegedly been formatted to destroy evidence. The agent claimed the cash was from online stock trading, but the CBI is verifying the actual source.

The investigation, initiated based on reliable information, included joint checks with vigilance officials of the Passport Seva Programme Division and the Regional Passport Office Mumbai. The checks involved analyzing documents, social media chats, and UPI transactions, revealing suspicious activities and undue advantages taken by officials.

The CBI conducted searches at 33 locations in Mumbai and Nashik, recovering incriminating documents and digital evidence. The cases were registered to investigate alleged irregularities during 2023-24 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

