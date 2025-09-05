MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will soon record the statements of several United States citizens who were allegedly cheated by a Maharashtra-based cybercrime syndicate that ran an illegal call centre in Pune. The racket, busted by the agency’s Mumbai unit in July this year, is believed to have generated illegal earnings of ₹3–4 crore every month, officials said. CBI to record statements of US citizens duped in Pune cyber scam

According to investigators, the proceeds were laundered through mule accounts, cryptocurrency channels, and the hawala network. To strengthen its case, the CBI will seek the victims’ testimonies through diplomatic channels under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) between India and the US, sources added.

The syndicate’s operators posed as customer care executives of two major US-based e-commerce and consumer electronics platforms. They allegedly contacted unsuspecting Americans, warning them that their accounts and social security numbers had been compromised and were being used for illegal activities such as narcotics procurement.

The frauds would then offer to “resolve” the issue and prevent arrest by US law enforcement agencies — but only if the victims paid service charges ranging from $500 ( ₹44,099) to $3,000 ( ₹2,64,390).

Victims were instructed to withdraw cash and purchase gift vouchers, before sharing the voucher codes and PINs with the callers. In cases where the amount exceeded $3,000, they were allegedly directed to buy Bitcoins and transfer them to the syndicate’s wallets.

Investigators said the operatives also impersonated officials of US government agencies — including the Internal Revenue Service and Citizenship & Immigration Services — and at times even posed as Indian diplomats, to increase credibility and pressure their targets.

In July, the CBI raided seven premises linked to the group in Mumbai and Pune. The searches led to the recovery of unaccounted cash worth ₹11.2 lakh, about 150 grams of narcotics, cryptocurrency valued at ₹6.94 lakh, and incriminating digital evidence. Four people were arrested.

The agency has also booked unidentified public and private bank officials for allegedly enabling the opening of fake accounts using forged Know Your Customer (KYC) documents. Investigators further found that the racket relied on vendors operating over encrypted instant messaging platforms to illegally procure contact leads.

Signed in 2005, the MLAT in criminal matters, is designed to enhance the effectiveness of the law enforcement authorities in both countries through mutual cooperation.