CBI to take Anil Deshmukh, Sachin Vaze in custody
Mumbai: A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Friday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde. Meanwhile, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court also allowed the central agency to take dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze in custody in connection with a corruption case registered against Deshmukh.
The PMLA court directed the Arthur Road jail superintendent to hand over the custody of Deshmukh, Palande and Shinde to the central agency. The NIA court issued similar directives to the superintendent of Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai where Vaze is lodged.
Vaze, 50, was arrested by NIA on March 13, 2021, in connection with the Antilia explosives scare and connected murder of Thane-based car accessories shop owner Mansukh Hiran, while Deshmukh, 72, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case against him, his son Hrishikesh and others.
CBI had on Thursday secured a production warrant to arrest the four. On the strength of the warrant, the agency on Friday moved the special PMLA court and special NIA court, seeking permission to arrest them in connection with the corruption case registered against Anil Deshmukh on April 21, 2021.
The CBI case is based on the allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. In a letter written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20, 2021, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had instructed certain Mumbai police officers, including assistant inspector Sachin Vaze, to collect an amount of ₹100 crore every month from Mumbai’s restaurants and bars.
ED has registered a money laundering case against Deshmukh, his son Hrishikesh and others. On Deshmukh’s instructions, Vaze had allegedly called a meeting of bar owners, and between December 2020 and February 2021, collected ₹4.7 crore from the owners of orchestra bars in Mumbai to avoid police interference. In his statement to the ED, Vaze had revealed that he had handed over the “extorted money” in two instalments to Kundan Shinde.
On June 26, ED had arrested Shinde and Deshmukh’s personal secretary Sanjeev Palande in the money laundering case, and on August 23, filed a charge sheet against them. Vaze is also an accused in the charge sheet.
Huda City Centre underpass opens, more projects in pipeline: Haryana CM Khattar
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated the 750m Huda City Centre underpass, paving the way for seamless traffic movement from Signature Tower towards Subash Chowk and decongesting the area. The chief minister also inaugurated the new water supply network laid in sectors 111 to 115, which will benefit around 92,000 residents, said officials. Work at the Huda City Centre project started in July 2019 and it was to be completed in 18 months.
Lawyer Satish Uke, brother sent to ED custody till April 6
Mumbai: A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court on Friday remanded activist-lawyer Satish Uke and his elder brother Pradip to the Enforcement Directorate custody till April 6. The brothers were arrested from Nagpur on Thursday evening in connection with a money laundering case registered against them in February. Advocate Satish Uke has filed several cases against BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, including one for filing a false election affidavit.
Ex-minister’s involvement in Hawala racket has opened Pandora’s Box: former J&K deputy CM
Following the arrest of a Kashmir man with ₹6.90 lakh Hawala money, who claimed that former minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh had given him the task, former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Friday said that the incident proved how deep was nexus ran between ministers of previous governments in Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan, Hurriyat and anti-national elements during militancy.
Ludhiana | Plot holders, developers of illegal colonies accuse GLADA of harassment
After Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority asked Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to stop issuing power connections to illegal colonies that don't have no-objection certificates (NOCs), residents and plot holders of these areas accused the development authority of harassment. Members of Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association, led by Aam Aadmi Party's Gill constituency MLA Jiwan Sangowal, also met the chief administrator of GLADA, Sandeep Kumar over the issue on Thursday and submitted a memorandum.
Southern Command celebrates 128th Raising Day in Pune
In a solemn and befitting ceremony, the headquarters of Southern Command celebrated its 128th Raising Day on Friday. During its journey, Southern Command has successfully maintained the sovereignty of the area under its responsibility and has also relentlessly contributed toward nation-building. Over the years, Southern Command has emerged as a formidable fighting force. In the past year, Southern Command also hosted many joint military training exercises with friendly foreign countries.
