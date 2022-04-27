CCTV footage shows Rana had water in lock-up, used washroom: Senior cop
Mumbai A senior police officer denied Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana’s allegations of ill-treatment at Santacruz police station and countered her claims by saying that CCTV footage of the station shows otherwise.
He said that upon examining the footage, it can be seen that water bottles were kept in Rana’s lock-up and she was also allowed to use the washroom meant for officers and not the one meant for the common criminal, because of her ‘VIP status’.
“There is a separate washroom for the arrested accused near the lock up, but given her VIP status, she was allowed to use the officer’s washroom,” said an officer on conditions of anonymity.
An IPS officer, who is privy to the matter, said, “The police are yet to make the Santacruz station footage public. They have not done it yet as the complaint was initially regarding the Khar police station.”
After Rana complained to Lok Sabha speaker about the purported ‘inhumane treatment’ while in police custody because of her caste, police commissioner Sanjay Pandey tweeted a 12-second video from the CCTV camera at Khar police station, that showed the couple comfortably sitting in chairs and sipping tea.
Soon after the tweet, Rana’s lawyer Rizwan Merchant issued a video statement, claiming their complaint of “ill-treatment” was not in reference to the Khar police station, but related to Santacruz police station. The lawyer said the police refused to serve water to Navneet Kaur and also refused to let her use the washroom.
The couple was arrested on Saturday evening on charges of promoting enmity between groups and sedition, among others, for their insistence on chanting the Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s house “to remind the Shiv Sena leader of his Hindutva roots”.
While Navneet Rana is presently lodged in Byculla women’s prison, Ravi Rana is lodged at the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.
-
Revenue officials protest in Sangrur, Malerkotla; seek cancellation of FIR against patwari
A day after the Vigilance Bureau nabbed a patwari for taking a bribe, the district president of the Revenue Patwar Union, kanungos and patwaris of Sangrur and Malerkotla districts have locked horns with the state government seeking cancellation of the FIR. The Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested patwari Didar Singh, also district president of patwari union, and nambardar Talwinder Singh for taking ₹10,000 bribe for mutation of property in Malerkotla district.
-
Declaration of assets: Ministers’ previous response hints at a challenge for Yogi
If the response from his ministerial colleagues on declaration of assets during his previous term (2017-2022) is any indication, chief minister Yogi Adityanath faces a challenge in getting his recent directives on the issue implemented. Those who figured on the list of defaulters included 18 cabinet ministers, four ministers of state (independent charge) and 11 ministers of state. Yogi's new ministry was sworn in on March 25, 2022.
-
Who is Kiccha Sudeep? Meet Sandalwood star who had a tiff with Ajay Devgn
The Hindi vs Other Languages debate reared its head again when Kiccha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn clashed on social media. Actor Ajay Devgn, who isn't known for taking strong political stances reacted to some comments by the Kannada superstar on Hindi. He wrote on Twitter that the context in which he had made that line was “entirely different” and said he'd explain the full purport of his statement when they meet in person.
-
Rajasthan contemplating bill to empower state govt to appoint vice-chancellor
In a bid to clip the wings of the governor, the Rajasthan government is considering bringing a bill empowering the chief minister to appoint vice-chancellors in 28 state universities, people familiar with the matter said. After Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Telangana, Rajasthan will be the fifth state to bring such a bill. The West Bengal government led by Mamta Banerjee is also working to make the chief minister the chancellor.
-
Excessive heat, dehydration lead to UTIs among women, children
Mumbai With the city witnessing higher than normal temperatures as summer creeps in, hospitals in Mumbai are seeing a rise in cases of dehydration, leading to an uptick in urinary tract infections among women and children. The state capital is consistently experiencing above normal temperatures since April 19. On April 21 and April 24, the mercury levels reached 38.9 and 38.5 degree Celsius respectively. The relative humidity has ranged from 70% to 75%.
