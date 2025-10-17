Ceiling plaster collapses on doctor at GT Hospital; PWD launches probe

Mumbai: A senior resident doctor at Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital and Government Medical College in south Mumbai sustained head injuries on Thursday after a portion of the ceiling plaster in his outpatient department (OPD) cabin collapsed on him.

According to the hospital staff, the incident occurred around 1 pm when a part of the ceiling, located directly above the fan, fell on the doctor and another senior resident present in the cabin narrowly escaped unhurt. The injured doctor suffered a severe head injury requiring four to five stitches after undergoing a CT scan and other medical examinations.

No patients were present inside the OPD at the time of the incident.

Following the incident, the hospital dean, along with officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), inspected the site.

“I have been working in this OPD for quite some time. This is the first such incident and it was quite shocking. I’m fine now, and the PWD will investigate and address the issue to ensure it doesn’t recur,” said the injured doctor, requesting anonymity.

Another resident doctor said that while the hospital’s infrastructure has generally been maintained, the ageing building needs a structural audit. “It’s an old structure, and construction work is ongoing two to three floors above. That, coupled with monsoon-related waterlogging, might have weakened parts of the ceiling,” the doctor said.

GT Hospital dean Dr. Jitendra Sankpal said that repair work has already begun. “There was no major incident, only a minor plaster and frame collapse, which has been fixed. There are no other infrastructure concerns,” he said.