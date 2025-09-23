Cellphone thief loosens handcuffs, flees from Mahim police lock-up

MUMBAI: A 25-year-old thief fled from the Mahim police station lock-up after loosening his handcuffs on Sunday morning. In the first week of September, he stole two mobile phones in the area, police said. (Shutterstock)

On Sunday afternoon, the Mahim police registered a fresh offence against the accused, Shahrukh Nadir Khan, under Section 262 (intentionally resisting lawful arrest) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023. Khan, who hails from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, resides in Vasai.

According to the police, Khan was detained early on Sunday by the Shivaji Park police after they found him roaming suspiciously in their jurisdiction. “They questioned him and he confessed to stealing two mobile handsets on September 8, 2025, in the jurisdiction of the Mahim police station. The Shivaji Park police immediately informed the Mahim police and sent him to their custody. As a case of theft was registered and was under investigation by a sub-inspector who was on morning duty, Khan was handcuffed and kept in the detection room,” said a police officer.

Police sub-inspector Subhash Biranje, attached to the Mahim police station, who had brought Khan from Shivaji Park station, did not find him in the detection room when he went there in the morning. “When he questioned the police constable deployed outside the detection room, he told him that the in-charge officer might have taken him. The in-charge officer said he had not taken him, but the Khan’s handcuffs were lying in the detection room,” said the police officer.

They found that Khan had loosened his hands from the handcuffs without breaking them and quietly fled from the detection room. “Our teams are searching for him and we have already registered a fresh offence in the matter,” said the officer.