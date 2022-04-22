Census finds over 1,400 otters, 240 crocodiles in Ratnagiri district
Mumbai: A recent census conducted by the Maharashtra forest department (in collaboration with Pune-based environment non-profit Ela Foundation) has recorded the presence of 1,435 smooth-coated otters and 245 Indian marsh crocodiles in Ratnagiri district, where they live in a network of 10 rivers, in addition to smaller creeks and irrigation tanks.
The Ela Foundation in 2017 had conducted the first-ever survey of smooth-coated otters in the state, recording the presence of around 500 individuals in Sindhudurg district.
“Otters are poorly studied aquatic mammals while the distribution of crocodiles is poorly documented in coastal areas. No comprehensive data for the populations and current status of this taxon was available for the Ratnagiri district so far. Using the present results, we can enhance protection for both these species,” said Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forest (mangrove cell), Maharashtra, adding that similar studies are in the pipeline over the next year for other coastal districts, namely Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad.
In August last year, a pair of smooth-coated otters were also seen in the Kharghar Creek at Navi Mumbai. These species (Lutrogale perspicillata) are listed as “vulnerable” as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) red list of threatened species globally. They are also protected under Schedule 2 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The Indian marsh crocodile or mugger (Crocodylus palustris), is also a threatened species and protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.
Among the 10 locations in Ratnagiri which were monitored for otters and crocodiles, the highest number of otters were spotted around the Jaitapur creek area, with 418 individuals seen along the Arjuna river and 356 along the Gad and Vashishthi rivers). Similarly, the highest number of crocodiles were also recorded across Jaitapur, with 107 individuals seen in the Gad and Vashishthi rivers.
“While otters are elusive aquatic species that may travel on land and water, crocodiles are a source of human-animal conflict. Both of these species are sensitive markers of our aquatic ecosystems,” said Satish Pande, director of the Ela Foundation, who led the census, which has been published as a research report -- ‘Survey of Otter and Crocodile Species in Mangrove Habitats of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra’. The population abundance was estimated using camera traps and scent stations surveys.
“The sporadic sightings are mostly in and around mangroves and the habitats are not easily accessible. We discovered that mangroves are critical to the survival of this species because they provide a safe haven for these creatures, and for other aquatic species which are important for otters’ nutrition,” Pande added.
In addition to the census, Pande and his team also identified key threats to the survival of these species in Ratnagiri, including sand dredging in many creek areas, water pollution leading to high turbidity in some creeks where these mammals hunt for fish, predation of crocodile nests by stray dogs and humans, and unconfirmed reports of poaching of crocodile young ones for the pelt trade.
Dahanu hamlet gets iron bridge after using wooden logs to cross canal for 30 years
Palghar: In a major relief for the residents of Sonale and Kodepada in Dahanu taluka, an iron bridge has been built over the Surya canal so people can cross the bank without risking their lives. According to A resident of Boisar resident, Vaibhav Sankhe, in the last 3 decades, around 23 locals have fallen into the flowing canal while crossing. In the meantime, Sankhe decided to construct an iron railing bridge.
Maharashtra plans to procure coal block in Chhattisgarh with the help of Sonia Gandhi: Ajit Pawar
Facing coal shortage, the Maharashtra government plans to buy coal block in Chhattisgarh with the help of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The minister said that over 12 states are facing coal shortage. Pawar said that energy minister Nitin Raut met Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur and discussed the necessary clearances required for a coal block allotted to Maharashtra.
GPay transaction helped police arrest ATM van driver in absence of other details
With no information about the accused who made away with ₹82.50 lakh last week meant for depositing in the ATM machines, a GPay transaction of ₹800 was what helped the NRI Coastal Police to nab the accused within 24 hours. According to police, the agency did not maintain any record of the employee while hiring him.
Commuters suffer as BEST drivers go on flash strike for salary dues
Several passengers travelling by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking buses suffered commuting woes during the peak hours on Friday after drivers of the leased buses went on a flash strike for the second day. The drivers went on a protest in the bus depots from Friday morning as their contractors delayed their salaries by up to two months. Passengers stated they had to travel by shared auto-rickshaw and taxis which charged them extra.
Security tightened outside Matoshree as Rana, wife plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa
Mumbai After independent Member of Legislative Assembly Ravi Rana and his wife independent Member of Parliament Navneet Rana threatened to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree on Saturday, security has been tightened outside the chief minister's Bandra house. Hundreds of Shiv Sena workers also gathered outside the Bandra house and even staged protests outside the couple's house in Khar. The Shiv Sena leaders said that they plan to stop the couple outside their residence in Khar.
