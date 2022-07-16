Central Government gives NOC to start first PG medical college in Navi Mumbai
The Central Government has given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to start its first medical post-graduate college in Navi Mumbai.
Even as the plan for the medical college was in the pipeline for over a year, it was only now that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare granted the NOC. It is expected to have its first batch from 2023.
According to NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, the civic body would use the furniture and other equipment purchased during the pandemic for the medical college.
The NMMC had set up a committee led by assistant municipal commissioner to start a post-graduate course at Vashi and Airoli hospitals. On the basis of the report filed by the committee, the five branches of Medicine, Surgery, Orthopedic, Gynaecology, and Pediatrics were chosen. These five branches are planned in the three phases of the proposed PG medical college.
“We are also finalising a place to have a residential complex for the staff as well as the students. The students studying in this college will also get an opportunity to work with municipal hospitals in Vashi and Nerul,” an official from NMMC said.
In the first phase, the medical college facilities would be started from Vashi and Airoli Hospitals. “The college is not only for the students to study but also for the citizens to use multi-speciality hospital facilities for treatment,” Bangar added.
-
