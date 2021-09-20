Central minister called to give protection to certain illegal constructions, claims Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske

In a startling revelation, Thane mayor, Naresh Mhaske, claimed that he received a call from a minister at the centre to stop action against some illegal constructions in the city.

Mhaske made the statement at the general body meeting of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) held on Monday following a question raised by BJP over the action taken against illegal constructions in the city.

However, Mhaske refused to reveal the name of the minister despite prodding by the house. However, the rift between Sena and BJP has further increased after the remark.

Mhaske also claimed that despite such calls, the action on illegal constructions in the city would not stop. The issue of illegal constructions rampant in the city has come to light since Majiwada-Manpada ward assistant municipal commissioner Kalpita Pimple was attacked during a demolition drive.

Though Pimple was razing illegal hawkers, she had claimed that the attack was for revenge against an illegal construction she had questioned.

BJP corporator, Krishna Patil, had raised the question of illegal constructions in the question answer session of the TMC house. He said, “We demand to know the correspondence with respect to illegal constructions by guardian minister, Eknath Shinde, and housing minister, Jitendra Awhad, and also what directives Shinde gave to demolish illegal constructions so far. We want a copy of all these letters along with the one giving directives to be presented before the house.”

Mhaske, however, objected to the question claiming that they did not have to abide by such a request as both the ministers were not part of the house. He said, “We have received letters and directives from BJP too. So, why aren’t those demanded to be presented before the house? BJP is merely politicising the issue. I have, in fact, received a call from a minister in the central government to give protection to certain illegal constructions in the city, though I will not reveal the name of the minister.”

BJP, however, claimed these were mere baseless accusations.