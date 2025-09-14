Central Mumbai chokes after Elphinstone Bridge closure for reconstruction

MUMBAI: Commuters faced severe traffic snarls on Saturday as travel times across Central Mumbai surged following the closure of the over century-old Elphinstone Road Over Bridge (ROB) on Friday night. A routine 15-minute cab ride from Sion to Dadar stretched to over an hour, while the 45-minute drive from Navi Mumbai to Parel took nearly two hours. Mumbai, India. Sep 13, 2025 - There is a traffic jam on Delisle Bridge and Curry Road Bridge in Curry Road area due to the closure of the Elphinstone Bridge for traffic. The Elphinstone Bridge in the Prabhadevi area of Mumbai was closed for two years. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has demolished the old bridge and constructed a new Elphinstone Bridge along with the Seree-Worli Connector. Mumbai, India. Sep 13, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The closure, part of the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project, aimed to replace the critical east-west link that passes over two railway stations, used by around 500,000–700,000 daily commuters. Public anger was palpable on roads and social media, with many blaming poor planning and mismanagement on the first day of the bridge’s shutdown.

Chaos erupted on alternate routes and diversions set by the Mumbai Traffic Police, with traffic jams beginning by 10.30am. Joint commissioner of police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare said, “We posted 100 traffic wardens in three shifts, along with 50 extra police personnel and 25 Maharashtra Security Force jawans to manage the diversions.” Still, officials warned Monday would be a bigger test.

Dadar’s Tilak Bridge was particularly affected, with bottlenecks stretching up to Maheshwari Udyan in Matunga and Dharavi, as heavy vehicles were rerouted through these areas. Commuters rued the thin presence of traffic personnel and poor coordination, as many vehicles were seen parked haphazardly, worsening the congestion.

The spillover effect from Currey Road extended up to Chinchpokali, while key arteries such as Gokhale Road and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road became virtually unusable. “Bikers zig-zagged through the traffic, making it nearly impossible for four-wheelers to navigate the already cramped Tilak Bridge,” said a commuter.

The bridge is being demolished to make way for a double-decker structure as part of the Sewri-Worli elevated connector project. The first level will replace the Elphinstone Bridge, offering four lanes (two in each direction) connecting Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and Senapati Bapat Road. The second level, also four lanes wide, will link Atal Setu and the Coastal Road.

Nearby residents and commuters called the situation “maddening” and “chaotic,” warning that more strategic planning was needed. With several hospitals, schools, and office complexes in the vicinity, the bottleneck affected not only motorists but also essential services.