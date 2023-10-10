Central Park to be refurbished at a cost of 7 crore

PANVEL HT Image

CIDCO is all set to renovate and refurbish the much in demand Central Park at Kharghar at a cost of ₹7 cr. Several infrastructure at the Park is in a bad shape and the residents have been demanding that it be repaired at the earliest.

Spread over a massive 119 acres and located in sector 23of the node, the park is designed on the lines of Hyde Park of London. Thrown open to the public in 2010, it is the biggest park in the region visited by thousands of residents and even outsiders.

The central park has amphitheater, yoga park, Indian musical instrument park, theme park, water body, statues of dancers performing Kathakali, Bharata Natyam, children park equipped with swings and other play equipment for kids

CIDCO has spent crores of rupees to develop the international standard however, lack of proper maintenance has led to deterioration of the infrastructure.

Said Mahesh Patil, a Khargar resident, “Thousands of people visit the park, especially on weekends and public holidays. The children love it there. However, it is badly in need of renovation.”

He added, “A park of this magnitude needs to be a landmark but the conditions here leave a lot to be desired. The infrastructure is not what it used to be and needs repair or replacement.”

Said a CIDCO official, “Taking into account the demand of the residents and our own review, we have decided to ensure the repair of all infrastructure in the park and its proper maintenance.”

Informed the official, “CIDCO will spend around ₹7 cr for comprehensive operation and maintenance of the park. The various equipment and constructions in the park will be repaired and refurbished. Tenders have been called for the operations for a period of one year.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!