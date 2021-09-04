Centre busy looting citizens; inflation could spark anger against Modi govt: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana slammed the Centre on Friday over the rising prices of cooking gas and fuel and said that the government is busy “looting” the poor and middle-class population. The editorial pointed out that Centre has earned ₹23 lakh crore through cooking gas, and ₹1.12 lakh crore through GST (Goods and Services Tax) in August alone, but there is no respite from price hikes for the common citizens. The Sena mouthpiece warned that the continuous hike in prices could spark anger against the Narendra Modi government.

The Sena also lauded former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who on Wednesday, launched an attack on the Centre over inflation and the repeated increase in fuel prices by asserting that “GDP growth” for the government meant “increase in Gas, Diesel and Petrol prices”.

“The Modi government says the wheels of economy have accelerated. However, the economic cycle for the poor and middle-class people has slowed down. Several public sector units (PSUs) have been divested to raise money in the government’s coffers. Insurance companies and banks are being sold to private players. The government is running away from its responsibilities,” the editorial said.

It also warned the Centre and said that the rising inflation could “spark an explosion of people’s patience”.

“Inflation is on the rise, and if this continues, how long will it take for the spark of people’s anger to cause an explosion [against the government],” the editorial stated, adding, “The government is busy looting everybody now, but the entire country is coming together against this loot. Rahul Gandhi said the government has made the survival of the poor and middle-class impossible.”

Taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government, the mouthpiece said when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government left office in 2014, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was priced at ₹410 per cylinder, while today it reached ₹885 per cylinder, which is a 116 % increase. It added that petrol was available for ₹71.51 per litre but is now ₹101.34 per litre, which is a 42% increase, while diesel was priced at ₹57.28 a litre but now it has increased by 55% and costs ₹88.77.

“Ten year ago, BJP’s Hema Malini, Smriti Irani, Meenakshi Lekhi and other women leaders had protested against inflation, wherein they took to the streets with empty LPG cylinders. Now when crores of women are facing inflation, where are these aggressive women leaders of BJP?” it the editorial questioned.

Maharashtra BJP spokespersons said they do not comment on Saamana editorials as a part of their party’s policy.