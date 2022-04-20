Centre must enact a policy on use of loudspeakers: Shiv Sena to PM Modi
MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing issue of the use of loudspeakers in the state, Shiv Sena on Wednesday demanded that the Centre must prepare a national policy on loudspeakers and implement it first in Bihar and Gujarat. Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut added that Hindutva was being “discredited” due to the “charade” around the loudspeaker issue.
The use of loudspeakers in the state has become a big political issue after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, earlier this month, demanded that loudspeakers at mosques be removed by May 3.
The Sena chief spokesperson said, “On behalf of Shiv Sena, I appeal to the prime minister that the controversy around loudspeakers was created by your people, [so], you must formulate a national policy on loudspeakers and implement it first in Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra will follow it as it abides by the law.”
The Maharashtra government has decided to discuss the issue with all stakeholders including political parties and religious organisations before formulating guidelines on the use of loudspeakers at religious places.
The Sena MP further said that so far loudspeakers have not been removed in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power. Raut added that people have doubts about Hindutva in wake of the issue of loudspeakers at mosques.
“Hindutva is being discredited due to the charade that is going on in the name of loudspeakers. Doubts against Hindutva have crept into the minds of the people,” Raut said adding that the “charade” will not last long.
Taking a swipe at the BJP, Raut added that there can’t be a “dual policy” on the use of loudspeakers as it was in the case of the ban on cow slaughter. “You have made a policy on cow slaughter, but some states like states in the North East, Goa have not accepted it, so it is not a national policy. There cannot be a dual policy. So, whether it is the cow slaughter ban or loudspeakers, implement one law for all.”
Reacting to this, BJP leader Pravin Darekar said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is capable of what policies Centre needs to enact. In the last seven years, the Prime Minister has taken several courageous decisions, including revoking Article 370. The Centre does not need guidance from Sanjay Raut. The ones who keep alleging the Centre’s interferences, are now seeking assistance from the union government.”
