Centre rejected over 50% ex-gratia claims by Covid orphans
Mumbai Of the 9,700 applications received for the ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh from PMCares to the orphaned children due to Covid, the central government approved just 4,350 applications. Of them, 790 applications are from Maharashtra, according to the information by the union women and child welfare ministry.
A zonal conference of states and stakeholders from western region in Mumbai was held at a hotel in South Mumbai on Tuesday and was attended by union Women and Child Development (WCD) minister Smriti Irani, minister of state Mahendra Munjpara, state WCD minister Yashomati Thakur, union secretary WCD Indeevar Pandey, state principal secretary IA Kundan and other stakeholders including NGOs working in the field of women and child welfare.
Pandey said that more than 50% of the applications were rejected as many of them were duplicate. “In many cases, the applications were done repeatedly by relatives and the children who lost their parents as well. In some cases, the rejected applications were by the children who had lost one parent, while in some cases, the parents had not died due to Covid but for other reasons like accidents,” he said.
The central government has launched the scheme under which it deposits ₹10 lakh in the accounts of the orphaned children.
Irani said that the central government has increased the allocation for women-related schemes by 14% in the union budget for the current fiscal. She said that the union government has built 11 lakh toilets. “Separate toilets for girls have been built in more than 4 lakh government schools within a year. The dropout rate among girl students earlier was 23% because of the absence of the dedicated toilets for girls,” she said.
Irani said that besides 704 One Stop Centres which are functional across the country, 300 more such centres will be opened soon. The centres are meant for the women affected by violence in private and public places. “70 lakh women have received support from state and central governments through these centres,” she said.
-
Partly cloudy weather in Pune gives relief from soaring temperatures
PUNE Cloudy weather offered residents much-needed relief from the intense heat and humidity on Tuesday. Temperatures in Pune have been rising to 40 degrees Celsius since April 6. According to India Meteorological Department partly cloudy skies will prevail until April 17. The temperature too will come down by one or two degrees Celsius. Last week the temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, Shivajinagar reported a day temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius.
-
One dead, three injured as drunk driver crashes into pedestrians
Mumbai A head clerk attached to the Navi Mumbai police headquarters died, while three other pedestrians were severely injured when a car ran over them opposite the World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade on Tuesday afternoon. The driver of the offending vehicle was drunk and on a joyride after dropping off Singh's employer. According to the police, while head clerk Gautam Dhadse (36) died on the spot, the others have been admitted to the Bombay Hospital for treatment.
-
MLC ELECTIONS: Emphatic win ensures smooth sailing for BJP in council, too
The BJP's emphatic win in the Uttar Pradesh MLC polls (local bodies) has ensured that the Yogi government won't have to face the same 'hurdles' in the UP council that it faced during its first tenure (2017-2022). In the council poll results, declared on Tuesday, the BJP won 33 of the 36 seats and went past the halfway mark in the UP legislative council. Two seats were vacant. Ram Chandra Pradhan, who was among the 33 BJPs to have won this time won from Lucknow.
-
SPPU schedules papers for students who missed semester exams
PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University examination department has decided to hold semester exams for students who missed it. Students can apply for the exams between April 8 and April 18 and colleges should inward these forms from April 19 to April 20. As per SPPU examination department, around 6.15 lakh students from various streams are appearing for second-semester examination from more than 350 affiliated colleges from Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts.
-
KV temple-Gyanvapi mosque case hearing adjourned till April 28
The Allahabad high court on Tuesday adjourned the ongoing hearing of the case related to the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue till April 28. Hearing a petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid of Varanasi and others, Justice Prakash Padia adjourned the hearing of the matter. Before that, as the hearing resumed, the counsel appearing on behalf of the temple argued if the temple had been destroyed by any means, its religious character never changed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics