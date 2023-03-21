Mumbai: The central government has decided to shift the office of the textile commissioner to New Delhi. Centre to shift textile commissioner office from Mumbai to Delhi

Jayashree Sivakumar, under secretary in the ministry of textiles, has written to textile commissioner Roop Rashi informing about the decision.

“I am directed to inform you that it has been decided with the approval of the competent authority to restructure the office of textile commissioner and textile committee (TC) in order to enhance effectiveness and achieve optimal use of resources. This restructuring exercise would involve shifting textile commissioner and few key officials to the Ministry of Textiles (MoT) to strengthen the technical arm of the ministry, deployment/deputation of officers/staff from head office and field office to TC head office and field offices,” the letter read.

As a first step to initiate the process of restructuring/merger, it has been decided that the textile commissioner will be moved to New Delhi along with a few key personnel, including one joint textile commissioner, two deputy secretary level (director rank) and two deputy director level officers. The textile commissioner will be seated in the ministry and other officials in the regional office at NOIDA, according to the letter. The officials have been told to shift by April 5, 2023.

The textile commissioner acts as the principal technical advisor to the Ministry of Textiles and carries out techno-economic surveys and advises the government on the general economic health of the textiles industry through its eight regional offices at Amritsar, Noida, Indore, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Navi Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The office of the textile commissioner was established in 1943 during World War II for arranging the supply of cloth to the defence forces as well as civilian population. After the end of the war, the textile commissioner was given the regulatory function of administering the prices, distribution and control of certain varieties of cloth meant for civilian consumption in the post-war conditions of scarcity. However, after Independence the office assumed a developmental role and contributed towards modernisation and growth of all segments of the textiles and clothing industry.

The post of the textile commissioner used to be occupied by senior IAS officers. Since the post was in Mumbai, many IAS officers of Maharashtra cadre used to apply for it so that their central deputation period was also completed.

Roop Rashi, a 1994 batch officer of Indian Audit and Accounts Service, is the current commissioner. She refused to meet this correspondent and also answer calls. The PRO of the textile commissioner office did not comment. One employee said that they were uncertain of how many employees will remain in Mumbai and how many will have to shift.

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, “Maharashtra has been a big textile centre. Mumbai was its capital, now Ichalkaranji and Bhiwandi have textile Industries. The central government is shifting many offices from Mumbai to Delhi and Ahmedabad. Why is the BJP-Shiv Sena government not raising protest? I condemn this and I will raise the issue in the Parliament.’’

The party MP, Anil Desai, said, “Our Mumbai is very progressive and developed. This is an attempt to undermine Mumbai and lessen the importance. This is unfortunate.’’

Shiv Sena deputy leader Vishakha Raut said, “It is a pity that they are robbing Mumbai of this office. My uncle worked as textile commissioner. Mumbai’s economy depended on mills. Unfortunately, these mills have closed and replaced by buildings.’’

The Sena (UBT) has been criticising the centre’s move to shift various important offices and projects from Mumbai to Delhi and Gujarat. In 2013, the headquarters of Air India was shifted from Mumbai to Delhi. The Marine police academy which was to come up in Palghar was shifted to Dwarka in Gujarat. The trade and patent office which was based in Mumbai was also shifted to Delhi. The facility to construct transport planes for the Indian Air Force was to come up in Nagpur and was shifted to Gujarat. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was also vocal about the shifting of Adani airport offices from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.