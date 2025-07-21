Mumbai: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has dismissed claims of “abnormal” scoring made in a viral video questioning the legitimacy of scores in the provisional merit list for Bachelor of Engineering admissions. The video alleged that a few students had scored 100 percentile in CET 2025 despite having relatively low marks in their Class 12 (HSC) exams. CET cell rejects to ‘abnormal’ scores claim on viral video

Calling the video misleading and irresponsible, the CET Cell clarified that percentile and percentage are not the same and cannot be compared directly. “The method for calculating percentile was declared well in advance and is known to all candidates. CET scores reflect performance in a competitive eligibility exam, not in board exams,” the statement said.

The CET Cell further stated that the students focus their preparation specifically on the CET, given its importance in securing admission to engineering courses. “It is wrong to compare HSC results with CET scores. These are different assessments with different formats and focus,” the statement added.

“This kind of selective comparison undermines the efforts of hardworking candidates. Such allegations are not only baseless but can also damage trust in the examination process,” the Cell noted.

The statement urged the students and their parents not to get carried away by such misinformation being spread online by unidentified individuals. The CET Cell assured that the admission process remains transparent, merit-based, and guided by clearly laid-out rules.