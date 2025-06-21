Changes in engineering admission rules announced, institutional admissions to follow merit

MUMBAI: The department of higher and technical education on Friday officially announced the long-awaited changes to the engineering admission process. Representative photo (by AP) (Brandon-Gudenius-University-of-Maryland-engineering-student-measures-underneath-part-of-a-helicopter-blade-in-Baltimore-AP)

As per the new rules, there will now be four Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds instead of three. Additionally, institutional-level admissions will only take place after all four CAP rounds and be strictly based on merit. For the first time, students can also apply for institutional admission through the CET Cell portal if a college refuses their application.

Vinod Mohitkar, director of the directorate of technical education, provided detailed information about these updated rules. He clarified that these changes would apply not just to engineering but also to all unaided private professional courses across Maharashtra.